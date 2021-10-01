WATCH: Tragic end to search for elderly woman washed away by flood waters

WATCH: Tragic end to search for elderly woman washed away by flood watersFriday, October 01, 2021
KINGSTON, Jamaica – The search for an elderly woman washed away in the Sandy Gully on Thursday has ended in tragedy.
The body of 78-year-old Drewsland resident, Berryl Bryan, was found amid debris in Riverton City on Friday afternoon.
Bryan's son, Vivian Shaw, told OBSERVER ONLINE earlier Friday that his mother had been tending to her goats when she was washed away by flood waters during heavy rains on Thursday.
“Yesterday the rains start fall and mi mother goat dem was outside and she went for them and one decide seh him nah come and she went down the gully for it, and water wash her away,” the grief-stricken son said.
Jamaica Constabulary Force and the Jamaica Defence Force personnel assisted residents of Drewsland in the rescue efforts.
Members of the search party said they were drawn to the spot where Bryan's body was found by the bleating of one of her four goats that had been washed away with her.
