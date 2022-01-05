Train service for St Catherine students rolls out January 10

The Ministry of Transport has advised that the limited train service that it will be offering for students in parts of St Catherine will be rolled out next Monday, January 10.

According to the transport ministry in a statement Tuesday evening, the service, which should have coincided with the reopening of schools on Monday, January 3, was delayed at the request of the schools and the Ministry of Education to facilitate the full reopening of schools next week.

The service dubbed 'Back on Track' will move students from the towns of Linstead and Old Harbour with the service terminating in the old capital Spanish Town. It was officially launched on December 14 by transport minister Robert Montague.

The Back on Track School Train Service is a partnership involving the ministries of transport and education, the Jamaica Railway Corporation, Jamaica Urban Transit Company and the Jamaica Constabulary Force.

The transport ministry said the service will be operated in two segments on the existing network in St Catherine.

“It is expected to provide safe and cost effective transport for school age children who depend on the public transport system for travel.

"The service (also) seeks to move our children from Old Harbour and Linstead into Spanish Town by train; the JUTC will pick up and drop them off at the various schools in Spanish Town.

“In the afternoon the reverse will take effect,” the statement said.