TransJamaican leads stock gains on Monday

TransJamaican leads stock gains on MondayMonday, July 26, 2021
|
KINGSTON, Jamaica – TransJamaican Highway's US dollar stock led gains on the Jamaica Stock Exchange on Monday.
The stock advanced 15.19 per cent to close at US$0.01.
Other big winners included Portland JSX Limited, which rose 15 per cent to $9.20; Ciboney Group Limited, which increased 14.29 per cent to $0.40 and Kingston Properties Limited which advanced 13.69 per cent to close at $9.55.
General Accident Insurance Company was the biggest loser, declining 7.68 per cent to $5.17.
Meanwhile,138 student Living Limited dropped 7.39 per cent to close at $4.51 and Key Insurance Company Limited fell 7.38 per cent to $4.52.
JSE Market activity resulted in the trading of 94 stocks of which 38 advanced, 43 declined and 13 traded firm.
The Jamaican dollar market volume (excluding blocks) amounted to 13,141,774 units valued at $143,961,844.88, while the US dollar market volume (excluding blocks) amounted to 412,152 units valued at $15,254.64.
Jamaica Broilers Group was the volumes leader with 2,353,116 units, amounting to 17.36 per cent of the market volume. It was followed by Future Energy Source Company Limited with 2,277,776 units, amounting to 16.81 per cent of the market volume; and TransJamaican Highway Limited with 1,071,926 units, amounting to 7.91 per cent of market volume.
