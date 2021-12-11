Transgender women and homosexuals still showing high rates of HIV infection, says doctor

Acting Senior Medical Officer for the Human Immunodeficiency Virus and Sexually Transmitted Infections - HIV/STI programme in Ministry of Health and Wellness (MOHW), Dr Alisha Robb-Allen, has confirmed that despite the Government's efforts to control the spread of HIV, transgender women and homosexuals are still showing high rates of infection.

Robb-Allen was speaking at an HIV Awareness Webinar hosted by the Tourism Development Company when she made the comments.

“While we have had a general decrease in the general population, we are seeing where we have our transgender women [and] our men who have sex with men are still maintaining a high prevalence within that community,” she disclosed.

Robb-Allen indicated that the latest figures showed transgender women in Jamaica recording a 51 per cent infection rate, while men who have sex with men recording a 29.6 per cent infection rate.

Noting that there is also a slight increase in new HIV infections among homeless people and inmates, Robb-Allen stated that from 2015 to 2020, inmates recorded a 6.9 per cent infection rate, up from 2.5 per cent that was shown between 2011 to 2014. While homeless people recorded 13.9 per cent infection rate, an increase from 2.5 per cent in the same period.

“In Jamaica we have a general prevalence of just about 1.4 per cent of our population having HIV and it is estimated that in Jamaica, based on our UNAIDS [Joint United Nations Programme on HIV/AIDS] estimate, that we have 32,000 persons living with HIV. Of this amount 14 per cent of them do not know their status, so they have not been diagnosed.”

Robb-Allen argued that to curb the spread of HIV there needs to be a concentrated effort to empower the population with the knowledge of how to protect themselves from infections.

“It is within that setting where you as the person and us within our families and communities, that we will now impact the wider scope of the country because it has to start with us,” she said.

“When I look at our different [Government] ministries, we have to look at our workplace policies and ensure that we have an enabling environment for persons who are affected with HIV and that the stigma and discrimination that is associated with HIV is gotten rid of in Jamaica,” she continued, as she emphasised the need to create an environment where affected individuals can live in without being shamed.

“Creating that environment that persons can live and be free to discuss their sexual practices [and] their sexual preferences so that they can be guided in terms of their risk assessment and their prevention strategies. Because there are services provided for them, but persons may not be aware or don't want to be associated with those services because of the stigma and discrimination associated with it,” Robb-Allen noted.