Transitional living facility for domestic violence victims now open

Transitional living facility for domestic violence victims now openFriday, June 18, 2021
KINGSTON, Jamaica — The Ministry of National Security has partnered with the British High Commission and Women's Incorporation in opening a transitional living facility for female victims of domestic violence.
“This initiative is in keeping with the Ministry's continued thrust to deliver and support crime prevention efforts that are more citizen-focused and includes the provision of wraparound interventions based on specific individual needs,” said Permanent Secretary, Courtney Williams, during a statement prepared for the opening, which was held yesterday.
He emphasised that the facility's location will not be made public and is a safe space that provides an opportunity for victims to regain their independence as well as peace of mind.
“Intimate partner violence, remains a priority for the Ministry of National Security and our partners, as we continue to work to secure all law-abiding citizens, and particularly those who are most vulnerable,” he added.
Meanwhile, Deputy High Commissioner, Daniel Shepherd noted that as part of the United Kingdom's emergency response to the increase in social issues since the COVID-19 pandemic, it “approved a multi-sectoral package of support to the Caribbean worth five million pounds…a total of £930,000 was allocated to Jamaica to mitigate the risks of increased intimate partner violence, violence against children and gang recruitment resulting from COVID-19 pressures”.
According to the ministry, the transitional living facility is fully furnished with the necessary amenities and is highly equipped with security monitoring systems. It said it is the first of its kind and offers accommodation to women victims and their children for up to a year.
