Transport Authority announces changes for rural stage carriage buses in HWT

KINGSTON, Jamaica — The Transport Authority of Jamaica says in an effort to reduce the congestion within the vicinity of the Half-Way-Tree Transport Centre, it will be making changes to the operations of several rural stage carriage buses within the Corporate Area commencing today.

The agency, in a statement today, said the move is expected to also improve the efficiency of the rural stage carriage buses and afford commuters improved comfort and security. The eight routes expected to be impacted by the changes are:

Kingston - Guanaboavale

Kingston - Linstead

Kingston - Longville Park

Kingston - New Harbour Village

Kingston - White Water Meadows

Kingston - Point Hill

Longville Park - Papine

Old Harbour Bay - Papine

In order to accommodate the changes proposed, the Jamaica Urban Transit Company will be making changes to its operations within the transport centre.

“This will include adjustments to the routes and the buses that operate within the lower level of the centre to facilitate rural stage carriage operators entering the transport centre from the lower level on Eastwood Park Road to set down passengers.

“When coming from Cross Roads, downtown Kingston or Papine and returning to St Catherine, rural stage carriage buses will be required to interact with the lower level of the transport centre,” added the statement.

Managing Director of the Transport Authority Willard Hylton announced that the pilot project will continue until the end of June when it will be assessed by the stakeholders to ascertain its continuity and any necessary modifications.

For his part, Corporate Communications Manager at the JUTC Cecil Thoms, said the bus company has made adjustments to its operations to facilitate the pilot project.

"Our technical and Operations teams have had a series of meetings with the Transport Authority to ensure a seamless process come May 25. Our commuters will note that at platform 'F', the platform closest to the exit on the lower level, will now be used by rural stage carriers, while the remaining platforms, 'A-E', will now accommodate displaced units. It is to be noted that while there will be an increased volume of traffic particularly on the lower level, we assure commuters that all routes which normally use the lower floor will continue to do so. In light of the changes, there will be signage and staff of the TA and JUTC to assist commuters navigating the centre," Thoms said.