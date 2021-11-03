Transport Authority concerned with recent abduction of three women by alleged PPV operator

KINGSTON, Jamaica — The Transport Authority is expressing grave concern at the report of the recent abduction of three women by unscrupulous individuals in a white Toyota Probox motor car alleged to be registered as a public passenger vehicle.

The women were abducted in the Corporate Area on Monday, November 1. The police said that two of the women were released on Tuesday, November 2, at about 7:30 am, in vicinity of the Kingston Public Hospital and the third woman released in the Duhaney Park area of St Andrew. One woman was taken to hospital and treated.

Noting that it is happy for the safe return of these women, the Transport Authority said it is working in collaboration with the police to investigate the matter.

Meanwhile, it is fast tracking the implementation of the Travel Pal application, which is one of a number of safety measures announced by the Minister of Transport and Mining, Robert Montague, in his 16-point plan to reform public transportation.

When implemented, the Authority said the application should empower commuters by allowing them to scan/type in the licence plates of public transport vehicles to determine if the vehicle is licenced by the Authority and share their journey with love ones.

It should also enhance the Authority's intelligence capabilities for undertaking targeted road monitoring interventions to minimise incidents that threaten passengers' safety.

Until then, the Authority continues to encourage commuters to take the following precautions to improve their safety before taking public transportation:

Take legal public passenger vehicles by checking the TA sticker on the windscreen, which should display expiration date of March 2022;

Take vehicles operated by drivers wearing PPV badges and in the case of the taxis the badges or large ID card are displayed in the vehicles; and

Use your cell phones to capture the particulars of the vehicle and send to someone before embarking.