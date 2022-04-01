Transport Authority grants licensees 10-day grace period from prosecution

Transport Authority grants licensees 10-day grace period from prosecutionFriday, April 01, 2022
KINGSTON, Jamaica – The Transport Authority has announced that it is granting all licensees, with authentic Transport Authority licence application receipts, a short grace period from prosecution until Monday, April 11, 2022.
The Transport Authority says the two-week window should provide both Public Passenger Vehicle operators and Commercial Carriers additional time to collect their road licences and operate in compliance with the Road Traffic and Transport Act.
According to a release, the Authority is also granting a five-day waiver of the late fee for potential applicants who had made payment at any of the authorised payment facilities up to March 31, 2022.
Authorised payment facilities include Bill Express, Paymaster and National Commercial Bank.
Concerned individuals are required to submit their road licence application or commercial carrier's applications no later than Thursday, April 7, 2022 in order to benefit from the waiver.
In the meantime, holders of temporary badges, who are yet to receive training scores or complete the training programme will be granted another three months on these badges. During this period, it is anticipated that the Transport Authority will roll out the NEW PPV Training Application.
