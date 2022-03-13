Transport Authority issues new taxi routes from Port Antonio to Buff Bay

KINGSTON, Jamaica – The Transport Authority has approved the issuance of forty-five new route taxi licences for the Port Antonio to Buff Bay route, adding 225 seats along that corridor.

According to a release, the Authority's decision was based on extensive research which showed that there were inadequate seats to serve the Portland community.

Operators desirous of obtaining licences for these routes can now contact any of the following Associations to submit their applications:

● The Port Antonia Eastern Taxi Association

● The Rural Taxi Association

● The Portland Taxi Association

Managing Director of the Transport Authority, Willard Hylton, says the Authority is committed to fulfilling its responsibilities to the public, one of which is to ensure the availability of adequate and legal public transportation. The Authority thanks the operators and the community for their patience and anticipates that these additional seats should adequately provide for the transportation needs in the area.

The Authority's Operations team will be monitoring the situation and an assessment will be conducted over the next few months to determine the effectiveness of these additional routes.

In the meantime, the Transport Authority is reminding PPV operators and Commercial Carriers to renew their road licences before March 31 and avoid the late payment penalty.