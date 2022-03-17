Transport Authority reverses decision to issue Buff Bay to Portland road licenses

BUFF BAY, Portland — The Transport Authority has backtracked on a recent decision to grant Portland cabbies 45 new route licenses following complaints.

The decision was announced Wednesday during a meeting with transport operators.

A reassessment will be done over the next four weeks and then a final decision will be made.

“We take responsibility for saying we are going to issue those licenses and now we are going to backtrack,” said the authority's managing director Willard Hylton.

The initial decision to grant the routes sparked a protest by bus operators who withdrew their services on Monday and called for the licenses to be withdrawn. This decision left several commuters stranded.

The authority was adamant, then, that its decision was final.

Hylton downplayed Wednesday's about-face.

“I don't regard it as an embarrassment for the transport authority. I regard it as part of how we solve the problem. We are responsible to respond to the public; it is our responsibility to respond to the cry of the stakeholders,” he said.

There had been a meeting with some of the transport sector's major stakeholders in the parish last week, he said, ahead of the one held on Wednesday, an effort to have wide consultation.

With the applications for route licenses on hold, he said the next step will be to go back “in the field and do another assessment”.

“…We have 25 applications that we said we will do. I will convene a meeting with them on Friday to explain the process we are going to take and to change the mindset about how we operate,” said Hylton.

All the parties present agreed to the suggested approach.

Operators already granted licenses will be able to service assigned routes while the assessment is being done.

Everard Owen

RELATED STORIES:

Transport Authority issues new taxi routes from Port Antonio to Buff Bay