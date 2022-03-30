Transport Authority warns PPV carriers that un-renewed licences will attract late fees, prosecution

KINGSTON, Jamaica – The Transport Authority is warning owners and operators of Public Passenger Vehicle (PPV) and Commercial Carriers that renewal of their licences after the March 31, 2022 expiration date, will attract a late penalty and unlicensed operators may face prosecution under sections 61 and 78 of Road Traffic Act.

The Authority is urging these operators to renew their licences now and avoid the penalty and inconvenience associated with the non-renewal of the licences. In the meantime, the Authority said its route inspectors will be deployed island-wide to stop and check any vehicle suspected of operating without the requisite road licence and Public Passenger Vehicle Insurance coverage.

“Operators and the commuting public are therefore reminded that these Route Inspectors are empowered under section 13 of the Transport Authority Act to carry out road inspections to ensure passenger safety and order within public transportation,” it said in a statement on Wednesday.

Meanwhile, the Transport Authority is reminding commuters that effective April 1, 2022, only vehicles bearing the blue and white Transport Authority sticker with an expiration date of 2023 are licensed by the Authority. It is urging commuters to be vigilant in ensuring that they take licenced vehicles only and may use the travel pal app to assist in the verification process.