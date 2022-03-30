Transport Authority warns PPV carriers that un-renewed licences will attract late fees, prosecution

Transport Authority warns PPV carriers that un-renewed licences will attract late fees, prosecutionWednesday, March 30, 2022
|
KINGSTON, Jamaica – The Transport Authority is warning owners and operators of Public Passenger Vehicle (PPV) and Commercial Carriers that renewal of their licences after the March 31, 2022 expiration date, will attract a late penalty and unlicensed operators may face prosecution under sections 61 and 78 of Road Traffic Act.
The Authority is urging these operators to renew their licences now and avoid the penalty and inconvenience associated with the non-renewal of the licences. In the meantime, the Authority said its route inspectors will be deployed island-wide to stop and check any vehicle suspected of operating without the requisite road licence and Public Passenger Vehicle Insurance coverage.
“Operators and the commuting public are therefore reminded that these Route Inspectors are empowered under section 13 of the Transport Authority Act to carry out road inspections to ensure passenger safety and order within public transportation,” it said in a statement on Wednesday.
Meanwhile, the Transport Authority is reminding commuters that effective April 1, 2022, only vehicles bearing the blue and white Transport Authority sticker with an expiration date of 2023 are licensed by the Authority. It is urging commuters to be vigilant in ensuring that they take licenced vehicles only and may use the travel pal app to assist in the verification process.
ADVERTISEMENT
POST A COMMENT
HOUSE RULES
- We welcome reader comments on the top stories of the day. Some comments may be republished on the website or in the newspaper; email addresses will not be published.
- Please understand that comments are moderated and it is not always possible to publish all that have been submitted. We will, however, try to publish comments that are representative of all received.
- We ask that comments are civil and free of libellous or hateful material. Also please stick to the topic under discussion.
- Please do not write in block capitals since this makes your comment hard to read.
- Please don't use the comments to advertise. However, our advertising department can be more than accommodating if emailed: advertising@jamaicaobserver.com.
- If readers wish to report offensive comments, suggest a correction or share a story then please email: community@jamaicaobserver.com.
- Lastly, read our Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy