Transport Minister welcomes Amber Aviation

KINGSTON, Jamaica - Minister of Transport and Mining, Robert Montague, has welcomed Jamaica's newest player in the field of general aviation, Amber Aviation.

The entity will aim to provide a mix of offerings to clients including ultralight flying experiences, a jet-share programme and domestic flights.

Ultralight aviation, also called microlight aviation, is the flying of lightweight, one or two-seat fixed-wing aircraft which is used largely in sightseeing and recreation.

The Minister was speaking at a soft launch of Amber Aviation at the Ian Fleming International Airport (IFIA) in Boscobel, St Mary on Friday.

“I want to, on behalf of the Government and people of Jamaica, congratulate Amber Aviation Chief Executive Officer, Dushyant Savadia, for this venture that he is doing and to introduce this kind of attraction in our tourism product,” Montague said.

The Minister, who was taken on what Amber Aviation described as the first ultralight flight in Jamaica following the launch, explained that it was an opportunity to leverage domestic tourism in Jamaica.

“It is not only for the overseas tourist but there has been, since the pandemic, a very healthy and strong infusion of Jamaicans taking their vacations right here in Jamaica and discovering some things that only our overseas visitors have discovered,” Montague said, adding that the Ministry of Transport and Mining is very happy to support the venture.

He also thanked the Jamaica Civil Aviation Authority Director-General Nari Williams-Singh and his team for working through the challenges to ensure that Amber Aviation satisfied the safety aspect and the other requirements of the legislation. Montague also congratulated the Airports Authority of Jamaica (AAJ) for being very creative in dealing with the safety and security aspects of the certification process.

“The AAJ stepped up to the plate and did what had to be done to ensure that we satisfy the needs of our client, Amber Aviation, and to satisfy the international security requirements of an international airport,” Minister Montague declared.

The Minister also expressed that his Ministry is overjoyed that Amber Aviation will domicile its operations at IFIA, “therefore adding to the offerings of Ian Fleming, to make this facility more economical”.

In responding to the massive jump in private jet-share aviation services which makes private jet flying economic and affordable, Amber Aviation will launch Jamaica's first fractional jet-share programme which will be open to businesses and individuals.

Savadia said that it is his ambition for Jamaica “to create low-cost economic travel within the country without breaking the bank. The more people move, the more the economy flows because then more food is sold, more drinks are sold, the more transportation is used”.

The venture is expected to provide employment, enhance the tourism product, and have a positive impact on the country's gross domestic product.