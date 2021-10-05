Transport and Mining Ministry closed early after chemical odour

KINGSTON, Jamaica — The Ministry of Transport and Mining was closed early today following reports of a strong chemical odour on the compound, at 138H Maxfield Avenue in the Half-Way-Tree area.

According to the ministry, all members of staff, along with the Minister of Transport and Mining, Robert Montague, and the Minister of State, JC Hutchinson, evacuated the building.

The Jamaica Fire Brigade (JFB) was called in and made preliminary checks to eliminate any immediate danger.

The JFB added that the Ministry of Health and Wellness is currently on location conducting air quality checks in order to determine if it is safe to re-enter the buildings.