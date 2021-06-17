Transport minister hails Jamaican-owned RedPlate transporter app

KINGSTON, Jamaica — Minister of Transport and Mining, Robert Montague, has commended RedPlate Technologies Jamaica Limited on the launch of the new RedPlate Transporter/ Driver App.

The app offers services to people in the trucking, taxi, bus and biker businesses, providing a platform for drivers and riders to subscribe to an all-in-one application for daily transporting, delivery, shopping and mobile money needs.

The transport minister lauded the introduction of the app, outlining that these are the steps needed to transform the transport industry into the dynamic industry he envisions it to be.

“What we are doing here tonight is opening a new chapter where technology meets transport,” Montague said in his address.

The minister said his ministry endorses and supports the endeavour, adding that it is wonderful to know we are progressing as a nation in the technological sphere.

He also encouraged cab drivers to utilise this opportunity as a means to maximise streams of revenue by not limiting services to simply transporting people in the same old fashion way.

“What RedPlate offers is an advanced improvement to what currently exists, and what is even more, is home grown,” he said.

Montague took the opportunity to once again challenge the industry to unify and develop plans that address the next chapter of service delivery, expressing pleasure that the RedPlate App provides another option for transport of both people and goods.

Meanwhile, President and CEO of RedPlate Technologies Jamaica Limited, Aldo Antonio said, “Passengers will have the option of paying cash, which we hope to move away from quickly, as well as debit and credit card.”

Under the RedPlate subscription plan each driver/vehicle will be fitted with one RedPlate smartphone with a 24/7 data and call plan.

“We are of the view that we at the transport authority will have to first change ourselves in order to cause change in the public transport system. We have to pay keen attention to how our conduct affects the success of the industry,” said Managing Director at the Transport Authority, Willard Hilton.

Hilton commended RedPlate for the move forward and gave his commitment to supporting the app and what it stands for in Jamaica.

The RedPlate Group is a Caribbean-based, business to business (B2B) technology and data-driven, fully integrated fulfilment, logistics, and transportation solutions provider with backward integrations into e-commerce and mobile payments.