Transport minister reviews 10-point proposal from TODSS

Transport minister reviews 10-point proposal from TODSSThursday, June 17, 2021
|
KINGSTON, Jamaica — Minister of Transport and Mining, Robert Montague met with the Transport Operators Development Sustainable Services (TODSS) as well as ARYVVE Technologies and James Tours and Services, following TODSS' submission of a 10-point proposal to better improve the transport industry.
The proposal was submitted to the minister on June 8.
According to the ministry, the 10-point plan to better improve the transport industry included collaboration with associate groups to establish a code of conduct for public transport operators and fast-tracking training certification of transport operators as first responders and road safety ambassadors.
During the meeting, Montague reiterated the importance of coming together as a business, aligning other services such as courier services for the overall reform and expansion of the sector.
He said a strategic retreat for members in the transport sector is an ideal place to explore options and find viable plans to not only grow the sector but to make it sustainable.
The minister further outlined the importance of the transport sector and its impact on the economy, particularly in relation fare adjustment, which has been a point of discussion for some time.
“I have given my commitment to continue discussions with the Minister of Finance regarding a fare adjustment so that all parties are duly considered,” Montague said.
For his part, President of TODSS, Egeton Newman, acknowledged the need to improve service delivery through discipline and accountability, committing to keep working towards a total reform as soon as possible.
Newman also commended the minister for his continued discourse with the operators and associations.
Now you can read the Jamaica Observer ePaper anytime, anywhere. The Jamaica Observer ePaper is available to you at home or at work, and is the same edition as the printed copy available at https://bit.ly/epaper-login
ADVERTISEMENT
POST A COMMENT
HOUSE RULES
- We welcome reader comments on the top stories of the day. Some comments may be republished on the website or in the newspaper; email addresses will not be published.
- Please understand that comments are moderated and it is not always possible to publish all that have been submitted. We will, however, try to publish comments that are representative of all received.
- We ask that comments are civil and free of libellous or hateful material. Also please stick to the topic under discussion.
- Please do not write in block capitals since this makes your comment hard to read.
- Please don't use the comments to advertise. However, our advertising department can be more than accommodating if emailed: advertising@jamaicaobserver.com.
- If readers wish to report offensive comments, suggest a correction or share a story then please email: community@jamaicaobserver.com.
- Lastly, read our Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy