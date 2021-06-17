Transport minister reviews 10-point proposal from TODSS

KINGSTON, Jamaica — Minister of Transport and Mining, Robert Montague met with the Transport Operators Development Sustainable Services (TODSS) as well as ARYVVE Technologies and James Tours and Services, following TODSS' submission of a 10-point proposal to better improve the transport industry.

The proposal was submitted to the minister on June 8.

According to the ministry, the 10-point plan to better improve the transport industry included collaboration with associate groups to establish a code of conduct for public transport operators and fast-tracking training certification of transport operators as first responders and road safety ambassadors.

During the meeting, Montague reiterated the importance of coming together as a business, aligning other services such as courier services for the overall reform and expansion of the sector.

He said a strategic retreat for members in the transport sector is an ideal place to explore options and find viable plans to not only grow the sector but to make it sustainable.

The minister further outlined the importance of the transport sector and its impact on the economy, particularly in relation fare adjustment, which has been a point of discussion for some time.

“I have given my commitment to continue discussions with the Minister of Finance regarding a fare adjustment so that all parties are duly considered,” Montague said.

For his part, President of TODSS, Egeton Newman, acknowledged the need to improve service delivery through discipline and accountability, committing to keep working towards a total reform as soon as possible.

Newman also commended the minister for his continued discourse with the operators and associations.