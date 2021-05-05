Transport operators want more humane treatment

Transport operators want more humane treatmentWednesday, May 05, 2021
|
KINGSTON, Jamaica – Transport Operators Development Sustainable Services (TODSS) is calling on the island's municipal corporations to invest in the development of human-friendly parking facilities in their various jurisdictions.
“The lack of parking in the Kingston Metropolitan area and the poor parking conditions in rural areas creates a haven for disorder and criminal activities, and the only persons to benefit from the disorder are the Government and the criminals,” TODSS said in a statement.
“If we are to prepare for the year 2030 for Jamaica to be the place to live, work, and do business then we must create town centers [that are] hassle free and most importantly, free of illegal transportation operations.”
TODSS said the focus of its weekly Wednesday Zoom conversations tonight will be on the future of the public transport sector as it relates to environmental conditions, with the two main speakers being Mayor of Spanish Town Norman Scott, and Deputy Mayor of Port Antonio, Rohan Vassal.
“TODSS strongly calls on the Minister of Local Government and Community Development to seriously consider taking over all public transportation facilities, and where there are no facilities, invest in the establishment of state of the art centres,” the group said.
