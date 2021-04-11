Transport sector added to category 1 of people to be vaccinated

KINGSTON, Jamaica — All individuals in the transportation sector have been added to the category 1 of people who will be receiving the COVID-19 vaccine starting Sunday, April 11.

This decision comes on the heels of discussions between the Minister of Transport and Mining, Robert Montague and Minister of Health and Wellness, Christopher Tufton, the Transport Authority said in a statement. Previously, people in this sector were in Category 2.

People with specified forms of identification should set an appointment as soon as possible by registering on the online portal on the Ministry of Health and Wellness Website at www.moh.gov.jm or call the national vaccination hotline at 888-ONE-LOVE (888-663-5683), the Transport Authority said.

The identification should be from the: Transport Authority; Jamaica Urban Transit Company (JUTC); MoBay Metro; Island Traffic Authority; Marine Authority; Ministry of Transport and Mining; Airport Authority; Jamaica Civil Aviation Authority; AEROTEL; Port Security Corp; and, The Toll Authority.

People with a Private Passenger Vehicle (PPV) badge or road license also fall into this category.

The days for vaccination are Sunday, Monday and Tuesday (April 11 – 13).

Montage is urging transportation personnel to utilize this period to get vaccinated in order to continue safely providing the vital services within the sector.