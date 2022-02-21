'Trash' charged with burglary, shooting with intent

HANOVER, Jamaica — The Hanover Police have arrested and charged a 20-year-old man called 'Trash'.

According to police reports, 'Trash', whose birth name is Jowaine Watson, was being sought on several offences connected to an incident in his community of Blair Castle in Hanover earlier this month.

Law enforcers say that about 1:00 am on February 10, two men were at home when their door was kicked in by Watson and another man. Watson reportedly opened gunfire at the men, who managed to escape unhurt and reported the incident to the police.

Hours later, Watson was apprehended by the police at his home. He was charged on Sunday, February 20, following an interview session. His charges include burglary, two counts of shooting with intent and illegal possession of firearm and ammunition.