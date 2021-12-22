Traveller tests positive for Omicron after visiting Jamaica

Traveller tests positive for Omicron after visiting JamaicaWednesday, December 22, 2021
|
KINGSTON, Jamaica — A traveller who returned to the United Kingdom after a short stay in Jamaica has tested positive for the Omicron variant of the coronavirus.
The announcement was made by Minister of Health and Wellness Dr Chrsitopher Tufton during Wednesday's COVID Conversations.
This means that the variant is present in the country.
“We have been advised through the UK's international health regulations system that a traveller to Jamaica has returned a positive test result for COVID-19 and the genomic sequencing confirms Omicron as the variant for this result,” Tufton said.
“This is a traveller who came here on a short stay in one of our resort facilities and went back and was confirmed for COVID and confirmed for the Omicron variant,” he explained.
The minister added that: “There are several conclusions that can be drawn from this to include the fact that persons may have been infected by others within the population and/or this particular individual could have interacted sufficiently while here to infect or contaminate others. In other words, I think it is best from a planning, from a precautionary perspective to conclude that Omicron is here within our population.”
ADVERTISEMENT
POST A COMMENT
HOUSE RULES
- We welcome reader comments on the top stories of the day. Some comments may be republished on the website or in the newspaper; email addresses will not be published.
- Please understand that comments are moderated and it is not always possible to publish all that have been submitted. We will, however, try to publish comments that are representative of all received.
- We ask that comments are civil and free of libellous or hateful material. Also please stick to the topic under discussion.
- Please do not write in block capitals since this makes your comment hard to read.
- Please don't use the comments to advertise. However, our advertising department can be more than accommodating if emailed: advertising@jamaicaobserver.com.
- If readers wish to report offensive comments, suggest a correction or share a story then please email: community@jamaicaobserver.com.
- Lastly, read our Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy