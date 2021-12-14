'Travesty of justice!' Transport operators say they are likely to pay more in court to settle traffic tickets

KINGSTON, Jamaica — Public transport operators have highlighted that fines for traffic tickets that are paid in the courts are likely to be higher than those settled at tax offices.

As a result, they are urging the Government to suspend the issuing of traffic tickets until the problem is rectified.

President of the Transport Operators Development Sustainable Services (TODSS), Egeton Newman, has argued that “The motoring public should not be made to pay for the ills of government or the poor management of government agencies. Why should a motorist with a traffic ticket for $500 to be paid at the tax office now go to court and pay up to six times the amount?” he asked in a statement on Monday.

Tax Administration Jamaica (TAJ) advised in late November that it was unable to continue accepting payments for traffic ticket fines at its tax offices or via its online system.

“This unavoidable challenge is as a result of the finalised list of traffic offence codes not yet being provided to the Revenue Authority to effect changes to its systems to enable collection of the fines as defined by the recent change to the applicable law,” said the TAJ.

It advised further that the respective agencies were working to address the problem as quickly as possible.

The TAJ was referring to changes that were made to the old Road Traffic Act on November 5 to give legality to provisional tax orders that were signed by then Minister of Finance and Planning, Dr Omar Davies in 2006 and 2007 that allowed for the increase in traffic fines. Provisional tax orders only last six months yet the Parliament, over nearly 15 years, did not amend the relevant law that would have made the increased fines legal.

While the TAJ is hoping that the matter will be resolved quickly, transport operators who are often ticketed for breaching the road traffic law are concerned.

“This move, we believe, is a travesty of justice and should be corrected now. This we believe is robbery and rape of motorists by government,” Newman declared.

His main fear is that the amount paid for traffic fines will now be left up to the discretion of a judge.

He also noted that TODSS has been calling for a waiver of outstanding traffic tickets “and we are still calling”.

“The public transport sector is presently short of some eight thousand drivers due to outstanding tickets,” he revealed.

Newman said the relevant government agencies - namely the Ministries of Transport, Finance, Justice and National Security should quickly remedy the situation in light of the economic fallout brought on by the COVID-19 pandemic, which he said has forced many transport operators out of business.