Trelawny Municipal Corporation to ramp up activities against illegal structures

TRELAWNY, Jamaica — Mayor of Falmouth and chairman of the Trelawny Municipal Corporation, Junior Gager, has issued a stern warning that punitive action will be taken against residents who are erecting structures in the parish without the requisite approval.

The mayor issued the warning during the regular monthly meeting of the TMC last Thursday.

"Let me use this medium to send a strong message that here at the corporation we are going to ramp up our vigilance and operations to arrest all illegal buildings," Gager stated.

"We take note of the increased number of buildings that have been erected in the parish, and we welcome the development and boost to the parish. However, we also know that there are buildings and houses that are going up without the proper approval and permit from the corporation," he added.

Gager implied that the compliance drive is a thrust by the municipal corporation for the parish to become more disaster resilient.

"January is also Earthquake Awareness Month and that makes it even more cause for concern as we seek to ensure that our buildings can withstand disasters. We must protect our citizens,” he said.

The mayor outlined activities that will be hosted by the TMC to mark Earthquake Awareness Month.

He said the Disaster Management Unit will be hosting an earthquake awareness display in the lobby area [of the municipal corporation headquarters] for next [this] week, as well as carry out other sensitisation activities within the parish.

Horace Hines