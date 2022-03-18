Trelawny farmer shot and killed; daughter one of two others wounded

TRELAWNY, Jamaica — A Trelawny farmer was shot and killed and two other individuals, including his daughter, were shot and injured during an armed robbery at a bar in the farming community of Warsop Thursday night.

The deceased has been identified as Patrick Griffiths, also called Culture, who was of a Blind Lane, Warsop, Trelawny address.

Reports are that about 10:30 pm, Griffiths and his daughter were among patrons at a bar when they were approached by two men armed with handguns.

The gunmen opened fire hitting Griffiths and his daughter, who operates the bar.

A man who was approaching the bar was shot by the gunmen while they were in the process of making their escape on foot with an undetermined sum of money.

The Warsop police are investigating.

Horace Hines