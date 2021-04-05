Trelawny farmers caught with stolen cows

ST ELIZABETH, Jamaica— Two Trelawny farmers have been arrested and charged in connection with the theft of cattle in Bogue district, Balaclava, St Elizabeth on Saturday.

The police said 46-year-old Bruce Hill and 48-year-old Richard Powell, both of Thompson Town, in Trelawny, have been charged with larceny of cattle.

Lawmen said that about 11:00 am, an Isuzu motor truck was seen along Bogue Road with the accused men and three cows aboard.

The vehicle was intercepted and the men arrested. The cows, which were later identified by their owner, are estimated to value $450,000.