Trelawny man allegedly chops another in dispute

Trelawny man allegedly chops another in disputeMonday, August 02, 2021
|
TRELAWNY, Jamaica — Twenty-three-year-old Mikkel Robinson, otherwise called 'Berga', of Friendship district, Wakefield in Trelawny, was charged with wounding with intent after he allegedly chopped a man on his hand on Tuesday, July 27.
The police said Robinson and a man had a dispute in his community during which he used a machete to chop the complainant on his right hand. The police were alerted and the man was taken to the hospital where he was admitted in stable condition.
The incident happened about 2:15 pm.
Robinson later turned himself in to the police where he subsequently was charged for the offence.
