Trelawny man charged with wounding after brawl in bar

TRELAWNY, Jamaica — The Falmouth Police in Trelawny arrested and charged 24-year-old Omar Black, otherwise called 'Omi', a farmer of Howard Town, Wilson Run in the parish, with wounding with intent following an incident in Crownland district on Monday, March 15.

Reports from the police are that Black was at a bar about 7:15 pm when he and the bartender got into a dispute during which the complainant intervened. Black, who had a knife, allegedly used it to inflict several stab wounds to the complainant's face and body. The complainant was assisted to hospital where he was admitted.

On Friday, April 23, Black was arrested; he was charged on Monday, April 26.