Trelawny man shot dead during dispute with friend

TRELAWNY, Jamaica — A hotel worker was shot dead during a fight stemming from a heated dispute between himself and a friend in Trelawny last evening.

The deceased has been identified as 27- year-old Kimani Forbes of Wait-a-Bit, Trelawny.

Reports are that about 6:00pm, Forbes visited his friend, who is licensed firearm holder, when an argument developed between the two.

Forbes reportedly hit his friend and was shot dead.

The police have since taken the licensed firearm holder, who is a businessman, and another man into custody for questioning.

Horace Hines