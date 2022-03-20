Trelawny man who opened fire after heated argument charged

TRELAWNY, Jamaica — A man, who shot at two others following an argument in Hyde district, Clarks Town, Trelawny on Sunday, March 6, is now facing several charges in relation to the incident.

Charged with two counts of shooting with intent and illegal possession of firearm and ammunition is 47-year-old Lambert James, otherwise called 'Blacks' of the community.

Reports are that an argument developed between two men and James. While leaving, it is alleged that James pulled a firearm from his waistband and pointed it in the direction of the men and fired several shots.

The men reportedly ran to the Clarks Town Police Station where they made a report.

James later turned himself in to the police on Friday, March 11 with his attorney.

He was placed on an identification parade on Friday, March 18, where he was positively identified by both men.

His court date is being finalised.