Trelawny police list nine wanted men

TRELAWNY, Jamaica— Nine men have been listed as wanted for various crimes by the Trelawny police ranging from wounding with intent to murder.

Superintendent Carlos Russell, Divisional Head for the parish, shared that among the wanted is the alleged assailant in the murder of a woman earlier in January.

Russell is asking the men to turn themselves in, so that these matters can be settled. "We are asking all these men to turn themselves over to the police as soon as possible," he said on Thursday.

Junior Bennett, also known as 'Big Shot', is wanted for the murder of 41-year-old farmer, Garcia Williams. Williams was killed on her farm in Green Town on January 31, 2022.

Twins, Stanford and Eric Morrison, are wanted for an incident of murder that took place in 2018 in Bounty Hall. They are also facing two counts of wounding with intent. They are known to frequent the Wakefield community.

Brian Samuels aka 'Brie' is wanted for the October 2021 murder of 57-year-old farmer, Leroy Graham, who was beaten to death during an incident at a bar in Lorrimers in the south of the parish.

Also making the murder section of the list is Lascelles Wright, otherwise called 'Byah', of Warsop, who is wanted for a murder that was committed in the community of Lowe River in 2019.

On the charge of shooting with intent is Tawayne Ellis, also called 'Tee Y', of a Lowe River address. This comes following an incident which occurred on March 8, 2021 in the community.

Junior Clarke, also called Thick Chest, is wanted for wounding with intent while Colin McFarlane and Christian Davis are wanted for wounding with intent.