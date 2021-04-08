Trelawny residents being encouraged to take COVID vaccines

TRELAWNY, Jamaica— Elderly residents here are being encouraged to take advantage of the upcoming Ministry of Health and Wellness vaccination blitz exercise on Saturday at the Trelawny Multipurpose Stadium.

Speaking with OBSERVER ONLINE, councillor for the Duncans Division in North Trelawny, Donovan White, explained that he believes elderly people are most vulnerable to the virus, so for them, vaccination should be a priority.

“I would love for my elderly residents to go out there and get themselves vaccinated. COVID is not only affecting the elderly, it is affecting both old and young people, but I think the elderly mostly are [being] affected; they are not as strong as the young, so we really have to look out for them,” said the councillor.

White revealed that through conversations with some elderly residents in his division, he has come to the realisation that though some are hesitant about the idea of getting vaccinated, a lot of them are receptive.

Similarly, in South Trelawny, councillor for the Lorrimers Division, Desmond Smith, emphasised that vaccination is important to counter the effects of the COVID-19 virus.

“Getting vaccinated in this pandemic is very important because it is the only way that we are going to really counter this COVID situation,” he said.

He revealed that some elderly residents in his division have already been vaccinated since the roll-out of the vaccination exercise across the island.

The councillor also noted that some of the elderly residents in his division who have already received their first dose of the AstraZeneca vaccine, have taken it up on themselves to encourage their peers to get vaccinated.

Earlier today, the Ministry of Health and Wellness announced that the vaccination registration was now open for residents 60 years and older, staff members from the Department of Correctional Services, Jamaica Fire Brigade, Passport Immigration and Citizenship Agency, Jamaica Customs, tourism workers, teachers, and other employees of educational institutions.

Rochelle Clayton