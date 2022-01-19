Trelawny residents want update on road project

TRELAWNY, Jamaica— Residents of Northern Trelawny are running out of patience waiting for work to begin on the Springvale to Falmouth main road.

Last September Minister without Portfolio in the Ministry of Economic Growth and Job Creation, Everald Warmington, said they will be undertaking a major $323-million road rehabilitation project in the parish.

He made the announcement following a tour of sections of the parish and detailed that the repairs would include asphalting, patching, and drainage improvement.

In an article published by the Jamaica Information Service on September 3, 2021, Warmington indicated that phase one of the project will focus on road ways leading from Falmouth to Springvale, Salt Marsh to Kent as well as those running through the communities of Jackson Town, Deeside, and Dromilly, among others.

He advised that $20 million each has been allocated to execute phase-one works on the corridor from Rio Bueno to Jackson Town, Deeside to Dromilly, and Salt Marsh to Kent.

Warmington had said work on the Wakefield to Deeside Road is expected to cost approximately $218 million.

Now four months since the announcement residents are asking what has happened since the 300 million was granted for repairs on the Springvale to Falmouth roadway?

“The road still terrible and up to now no work has started,” stated Annita Bartlett, a resident of Bunker's Hill.

Thousands of people use the thoroughfare daily to traverse between the rural communities of Deeside, Wakefield, Bunker's Hill, Friendship, Dromilly, Dumfries, and Bounty Hall and the capital Falmouth.

She said an alternative route does not work for all the communities as the main road is the only thoroughfare servicing the area. Sections of the alternative route runs through a nature trail and has no streetlights or houses and it needs repairing.

“The Springvale to Falmouth main road is the major thoroughfare for persons who are travelling to Falmouth from these communities and it's been like that for quite some time,” she said.

Bartlett, who is a community advocate, said that it has not been fully repaired although intermittent patching has been done over successive governments but there has been no major repair done.

She said that the road has now passed the point of patching and full resurfacing is needed.