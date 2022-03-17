Trelawny wanted man remanded, eight others at large

ST JAMES, Jamaica — Junior Clarke, one of nine men who recently made the Trelawny police's wanted list and the only one to turn himself in so far, was remanded when he appeared in court on Wednesday to answer charges of wounding with intent.

The 64-year-old, who is also known as 'Thick Chest', had no attorney when his case was called up for mention in the Trelawny Parish Court. As a result, the matter was put off until April 22.

Clarke is accused of stabbing his partner during a dispute in the community of Friendship on April 24, 2020. It is reported that the Bunker's Hill native had accused her of seeing another man.

It is said Clarke stabbed the woman in her shoulder and she was admitted to hospital for treatment. Following the incident a warrant was issued for Clarke's arrest.

However, it was only on March 7 that he turned himself in after a public notice that he was being sought by law enforcement.

The eight other men who are still at large include Junior Bennett, who is wanted for the murder of Garcia Williams. Williams was killed on her farm in January of this year.

Brian Samuels, also known as 'Brie', is wanted for the murder of Leroy Graham, a farmer who was beaten to death in the community of Lorrimers in October of last year.

Twin brothers Eric and Stanford Morrison are wanted for murder in connection with an incident which occurred in their Bounty Hall community in 2018. They also face the additional charge of wounding with intent.

Lascelles Wright, who is also called 'Byah', from Warsop in the parish, is also looking at murder charges for an incident which took place in the Lowe River community.

Tawayne Ellis is wanted for a March 8, 2021 case of shooting with intent in the Lowe River community.

The two other men, Colin McFarlane and Christian Davis, are wanted for a case of wounding with intent. The police are urging them to turn themselves in.