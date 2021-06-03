Trelawny wanted man turns himself in

KINGSTON, Jamaica — A man who has been on the run for over two years, finally turned himself in to the police yesterday and was subsequently charged with illegal possession of firearm and shooting with intent stemming from a September 2018 case.

He is 27-year-old Rushane Campbell, otherwise called 'Tee-Man', a labourer of Bounty Hall in Trelawny.

Campbell was reportedly pointed out on an identification parade after he turned himself in.

The police said Campbell's charges are in relation to an incident that occurred about 11:30 pm on September 4, 2018. It is alleged that officers were on operation in the Bounty Hall area when Campbell opened gunfire at the police party and then escaped.