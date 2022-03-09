Trelawny wanted man turns self in, charged

TRELAWNY, Jamaica — One of nine men who were listed as wanted by lawmen in Trelawny last week turned himself in to the police on Monday.

He is 64-year-old Junior 'Thick Chest' Clarke, a labourer from Bunkers Hill in the parish, who was wanted for a stabbing incident that occurred almost two years ago.

Head of the Trelawny Police Division, Superintendent Carlos Russell, told OBSERVER ONLINE that Clarke made contact with the police and subsequently handed himself over.

“He has since been charged with wounding with intent,” Superintendent Russell said, “He will appear in court next Wednesday.”

The incident for which Clarke is charged occurred in the Friendship district, Trelawny, on April 24, 2020.

It is reported that about 3:30 am, Clarke and a woman, with whom he shared an intimate relationship, got into an altercation after he accused her of still being involved with her ex-husband.

During the altercation a knife was used to stab the woman in her left shoulder causing a wound that bled. She was subsequently taken to the hospital where she was admitted for several days.

Following police investigations, a warrant was issued for Clarke, but he was never found.

Russell encouraged the other wanted men to follow Clarke's example and also turn themselves in.

The other eight men still at large are:

Junior 'Big Shot' Bennett, who is wanted for the murder of farmer, Garcia Williams, 41. Williams was killed on her farm in Green Town on January 31, 2022.

Twins, Stanford and Eric Morrison, wanted for a murder that occurred in Bounty Hall in 2018. They are also facing two counts of wounding with intent. They are known to frequent the Wakefield community.

Brian 'Brie' Samuels, wanted for the October 2021 killing of farmer Leroy Graham, 57. Graham was beaten to death at a bar in Lorrimers.

Lascelles 'Byah' Wright from Warsop, wanted for a murder committed in Lowe River in 2019.

Tawayne 'Tee Y' Ellis from Lowe River, wanted for shooting with intent following an incident on March 8, 2021, in that community.

Colin McFarlane and Christian Davis are wanted for wounding with intent.