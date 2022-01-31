Trelawny woman found with throat slashed

TRELAWNY, Jamaica — A woman whose throat was cut has become Trelawny's fourth murder victim.

Police sources have confirmed that the woman died about 10:00 am on Monday in the south Trelawny community of Green Town. Lawmen are now at the crime scene.

According to OBSERVER ONLINE sources, they are following strong leads.

The woman's death follows those of two women and a man who were killed after a car in which they were travelling was sprayed with bullets by unknown assailants in the community of Bounty Hall last week.

