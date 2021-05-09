Trelawny woman hacked to death by partner

TRELAWNY, Jamaica – Residents of Clark's Town here are expressing shock and anger following this morning's murder of a community member who was hacked to death allegedly by her common-law husband, who has since turned himself in to the police.

The deceased has been identified as Nickiesha Keeling, 31, unemployed of Parnassus, Clark's Town.

Reports are that about 1:30 am, the alleged machete wielder reported at the Clark's Town Police Station that he murdered Keeling.

The police visited the scene and found the body with multiple chop wounds, slumped in the house in which the common-law couple lived.

