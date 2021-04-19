Tremaine Stewart's contribution to Jamaica will be remembered — PNP senator

KINGSTON, Jamaica — People's National Party (PNP) spokesperson on sports, Senator Gabriela Morris, has expressed condolences to the family and friends of former national footballer Tremaine 'Tan Tan' Stewart.

Stewart, who played for August Town, Waterhouse and Portmore United, died after collapsing while playing football yesterday. He was 33.

In extending condolences to his family, friends and the football fraternity, Morris said, “We have lost a true talent in the form of Tremaine Stewart. Through his skill and leadership, he has left an indelible mark on the lives of his supporters and colleagues. Though there was so much more he wanted to contribute, especially following his recent signing to Dunbeholden, he has left a legacy and his contribution to this nation will be remembered.”

Morris offered condolences on behalf of the PNP, to his Stewart's loved ones and colleagues.