Trench Town residents show love to Royal couple

KINGSTON, Jamaica — Excitement was in the air in Trench Town, Kingston, on Tuesday as residents, Government officials and guests eagerly anticipated the arrival of the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge, William and Kate.

The Royal couple was scheduled to make a courtesy stop at King's House after their arrival at the Norman Manley International Airport in Kingston. Afterwards they visited the historic community for a football match between two invitational teams from Kingston College. The match lasted approximately five minutes.

Although Jamaica's Raheem Sterling — a key player for Manchester City — scored the only goal of the match, the crowd cheered enthusiastically for William every time he made contact with the ball.

Before the Duke and Duchess' arrival, residents told OBSERVER ONLINE that they were excited to see the Royal couple because they have never seen them before.

“I feel so happy that the Prince is coming to Trench Town [because] I never see him yet and I hear about him from a very long time. I don't mind, from we have the love, that is the most blessed part, I welcome him right now. Me wouldn't mind if me can get some money from him to build up my business,” said Angela Patternson, a vendor and mother of five.

Another resident, 30-year-old mother of one, Rachel, said “I'm feeling excited to see Prince Williams because I've never seen him before.”

Meanwhile, 62-year-old Andrea Gabbidon, said she is overjoyed because today the country is not focusing on guns.

“I feel good about the Prince. Right back here [the football field] is my backyard you know, so I have to be here at every event. We are happy for Prince William and his wife coming here today because Russia and Ukraine is a having a war. We are here with happiness, they [are] visiting us and I am so happy for that. It's always gun, gun, gun in Jamaica, but today it's Prince, Prince,” Gabbidon said.

However, despite a few people in the crowd shouting “reparation right now”, the general thought was that the residents were excited to see the Royal couple.

The visit of William and Kate forms part of celebrations marking the 70th Anniversary — Platinum Jubilee — of the Coronation of Her Majesty The Queen, which will also see them making stops in Belize and The Bahamas over a one-week period, from March 19 to 26.

Their arrival in Jamaica will also coincide with activities commemorating the 60th anniversary of the country's independence.