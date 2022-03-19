Tributes flow for entertainer FreeSpeech, killed in Trelawny triple-fatal crash

KINGSTON, Jamaica —Tributes are flowing in for up-and-coming entertainer, FreeSpeech, popular for his COVID-19 pandemic hit song, Isolation, who was among three people killed in a motor vehicle crash on Friday night in Trelawny.

The 30-year-old dancehall/reggae singer, whose real name is Chris-Andrew Codner, was driving a Toyota Voxy on the North Coast Highway in Spring Hill, when a Toyota Mark X motorcar crashed into his vehicle.

Codner, who was residing in Exchange, Ocho Rios, St Ann, was transporting several tourists at the time and reportedly also worked as a tour operator.

Lexian Williams, 20, popularly known as Youtuber 'Lexi D Bess', and Kenroy Smith, 25, who were both travelling in the Toyota Mark X, also died of injuries they received in the crash.

Social media users were left shock as news trickled in that FreeSpeech was one of the victims of Friday night's deadly crash.

"Just the other day me n Free a reason and a tell me him a prepare for his daughter birthday, my God," commented Anthony Dacres on Facebook.

"So sad condolences to the family and friends and relatives. I'm sad good people have died suddenly. May their soul rest peacefully," wrote Violet Johnson.

Another social media user shared: "RIP me class mate, MGTHS (Marcus Garvey Technical High School) class of 2008."

On Instagram, the tributes also took on a sombre tone.

"Imagine just doing your job and this happens smh. Sleep in peace sir and my condolences to the family and friends," shared one woman.

"Kmt me vex hard fi u a go bout u business and boom out a no where the unbelievable hits you. Was looking forward to this boy and him career," said another woman.

On YouTube where Codner's 2021 song, Isolation has gained more than 2,800 views, the tributes also flowed.

"When it finally turn round bro. Jah Know," wrote Jaz Sewell.

Another YouTube user added: "Damn his on good to. Rest in paradise young king."

Codner is also known for other songs, including Money Tree, Party Tun Up, Bayy Badness, and Life is Amazing.