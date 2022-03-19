Tributes flow for social media influencer killed in Trelawny crash

Tributes are flowing across social media for a popular Youtuber who was among three people killed in a motor vehicle accident on Friday night in Trelawny.

Lexian Williams, 20, popularly known as 'Lexi D Bess', was tragically killed when the Toyota Mark X motorcar in which she was travelling collided with a Toyota Voxy on the North Coast Highway in Spring Hill. She was reportedly enroute to a party in Rio Bueno Square.

The driver of the Voxy, 30-year-old Andrew Codner, of Exchange in St Ann, and another person also died in the crash. Several tourists were reportedly injured in the incident.

READ: Three killed in Trelawny crash

READ: Tourists injured in fatal Trelawny crash

Williams' death has sent shockwaves across social media, where she is being remembered as a rising content creator.

“What is man. I always watch her videos… Life short eeh man. I pray that she is sleeping in peace,” wrote one man.

Added a woman: “Lexii no… on your way to something and didn't make it jah jah. Rest up dbess.”

In 2021, Williams was the grand prize winner of Cashment Entertainment's 876 Roomates, a reality television series featuring comedians across Jamaica.

“Always admire her as a creative content creator and a fun individual… What is life ehh man??? Up deh yah this minute and den bupz then yuh gone," another social media user wrote in tribute.

Meanwhile, others used the opportunity to appeal to motorists to exercise care as they travel on the roadways, especially given the fact that the country was now reopened.

“Ya'll wanna go out and enjoy unuh self but stop di speeding especially wen unuh ah come from party,” one woman wrote.