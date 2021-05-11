Trinidad, Guyana record 11 more COVID-19 deaths

PORT OF SPAIN, Trinidad (CMC) — Guyana and Trinidad and Tobago continues to record deaths and increased cases of the new coronavirus (COVID-19).

The Ministry of Health in Trinidad said that there were nine deaths pushing the total to 224, while 348 new cases were registered from samples taken between May 8-10.

According to the ministry, the number of active cases has increased to 4,078, while the number of people who have tested positive since the first case was detected in March last year, stood at 13, 802.

There are 335 patients in hospitals, 425 in state sanctioned quarantine and 3,318 in home isolation.

The authorities said that the nine deaths include five women, most of whom had comorbidities.

Meanwhile, Guyana has recorded two more COVID-19 deaths, taking the country's overall death toll since March last year to 331.

The latest fatalities are a 78-year-old male from Region 3 (Essequibo Islands-West Demerara) and a 69-year-old female from Region 4 (Demerara-Mahaica). They both died while receiving care at a medical facility on Monday. Two others also died the same day.

As a result, the country has recorded 32 deaths so far this month. April, which has been Guyana's deadliest month in the pandemic so far, had registered 66.deaths.

Four people, all females, tested positive for COVID-19 in Barbados from the 436 tests conducted by the Best-dos Santos Public Health Laboratory over the past 24 hours. There were also nine recoveries, while 111 people are in isolation.

The total number of confirmed COVID-19 cases is 3,950 including 1,910 females and there have been 3,870 recoveries. The death toll from the virus is 45.