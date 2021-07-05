Trinidad, Suriname record more COVID deaths

PORT OF SPAIN, Trinidad (CMC)— Trinidad and Tobago and Suriname have recorded more deaths linked to the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic over the past 24 hours.

Trinidad's Ministry of Health said that seven deaths all with co-morbidities, including four males, pushed the toll, since the first case was detected in March last year, to 899 in the twin island republic.

In addition, the country also recorded 127 new positive cases, pushing the overall total to 33,555 with 6,417 being active cases. There have been 26, 239 recoveries.

The ministry said that the figures were for the period July 1-4 and that 354 patients are in hospitals, 222 in state sanctioned quarantine facilities and 5,818 in home isolation.

In Suriname, the authorities have reported that four people died from the virus on Sunday night and that the death toll in the Dutch-speaking country now stands at 545.

So far this month, 23 people have succumbed to the virus, as compared to 30 for the same period last month.

June ended up being the deadliest month with 220 civilians succumbing to COVID-19.

The percentage of positives in the past 24 hours was 36.2. Of the 489 individuals tested, 177 were found to be infected pushing the total number of positive cases in the country to 22,380.

There are 171 people in the hospitals and 34 patients in the intensive care units. A total of 18,345 people have recovered, including 113 in the past 24 hours. The number of citizens who tested positive in isolation stands at 1,130.

In Guyana, there are 14 severely ill patients in the COVID-19 Intensive Care Unit (ICU), who are being treated for the disease.

The Ministry of Health noted that another 11 people were infected with the virus over a 24-hour period, pushing the country's total to 20,389 since March last year.

It said that the new cases were recorded in Region Two, Region Four, Region Six and Region 10.

There are 1,558 active cases in the country and in addition to the patients in the ICU, the active cases are drawn from 94 people in institutional isolation, 1,449 in home isolation and one person in institutional isolation.

The ministry said 50 people have recovered from the virus.