Trinidad PM announces lifting of most COVID-19 restrictions

Trinidad PM announces lifting of most COVID-19 restrictionsSaturday, March 26, 2022
|
PORT OF SPAIN, Trinidad (CMC) — Trinidad's Prime Minister Dr Keith Rowley on Saturday announced the removal of most of the restrictions that were implemented due to the coronavirus pandemic.
Speaking during a news conference on Saturday afternoon, Rowley said the restrictions to be lifted include the removal of the Safe Zone system as of April 4 and a change in the requirement of PCR tests to enter the twin-island republic to Antigen tests, effective Sunday.
The prime minister also announced the removal of all restrictions regarding rivers and beaches and the removal of limits to public gatherings. These restrictions will also be lifted on April 4.
Concerning gatherings such as public fetes, Rowley said that people will be asked to exercise control.
“We are not telling you don't party, don't have a beer, don't go to a bar…the government is no longer telling you what to do,” Dr Rowley said.
Concerning the requirement to wear masks in public spaces — he said this will remain in place except in sporting activities.
Rowley also warned that the country was not yet fully at a place where life could continue without caution.
“We in T&T can say that our situation has considerably improved but we cannot say that the pandemic is over,” he said.
The prime minister thanked all members of the health sector, saying they rose to the challenge in dealing with the effects of the pandemic.
He said the experts who looked into the health sector found nothing to support political and other claims that the loss of life was due to the clinical management of patients at the hospitals.
“There was absolutely no shortcoming of those who committed themselves to the Hippocratic oath,” he said.
