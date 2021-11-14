Trinidad PM announces plan to revoke State of Emergency

Trinidad PM announces plan to revoke State of EmergencySunday, November 14, 2021
|
PORT OF SPAIN, Trinidad (CMC) — Trinidad's Prime Minister Dr Keith Rowley has announced plans to revoke the State of Emergency.
Speaking during a media conference on Saturday, the prime minister said that he will do so in Parliament on Wednesday.
He, however, noted that the Public Health Ordinance will continue to be enforced including mandatory wearing of masks in public spaces.
“On Wednesday, the Parliament will meet and we will discontinue the State of Emergency. (And) we will continue to manage the vaccinated population and the unvaccinated population under the Public Health Ordinance.”
However, public gatherings will remain at 10 and public fetes and parties, in all forms, will remain prohibited, while party boats and night clubs will remain closed.
The consumption of alcohol in public spaces will also remain banned.
He also stated that the current arrangements for schools will remain in place.
Additionally, Rowley announced that public pools will be opened to fully vaccinated individuals as safe zones.
Concerning religious services, he said that these will remain at 90 minutes, however, capacity will increase to 50 per cent.
These capacity rules, the prime minister said, apply to funerals, weddings and christening services. Gravesites will be limited to 25 people and beaches and rivers will remain closed.
The prime minister further urged citizens to get vaccinated against the COVID-19 virus.
On Saturday, the twin island republic recorded 22 new COVID-19 fatalities, pushing the death toll to 1,850.
