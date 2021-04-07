Trinidad PM in stable condition after COVID-19 diagnosis

PORT OF SPAIN, Trinidad (CMC) — Trinidad's Prime Minister Dr Keith Rowley was on Wednesday in stable condition and working virtually in Tobago, two days after testing positive for COVID-19.

A statement from the Office of the Prime Minister said that he remained in isolation and under medical supervision, and all the necessary health protocols were being observed in his care.

“Dr Rowley's vital signs are all stable and he remains in good spirits,” it said.

“The prime minister, also functioning in his role as chairman of Caricom, is expected to continue talks with US Congresswoman Maxine Waters (D-CA), Chairwoman of the House Committee on Financial Services via a conference call this afternoon.”

Rowley, 72, began experiencing flu-like symptoms late Monday and was subsequently tested for the virus.

His diagnosis was made public on Tuesday, the same day he was due to take his first dose of the Oxford-AstraZeneca vaccine at the Scarborough Health Centre in Tobago.