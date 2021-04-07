Trinidad PM in stable condition after COVID-19 diagnosis

Trinidad PM in stable condition after COVID-19 diagnosisWednesday, April 07, 2021
|
PORT OF SPAIN, Trinidad (CMC) — Trinidad's Prime Minister Dr Keith Rowley was on Wednesday in stable condition and working virtually in Tobago, two days after testing positive for COVID-19.
A statement from the Office of the Prime Minister said that he remained in isolation and under medical supervision, and all the necessary health protocols were being observed in his care.
“Dr Rowley's vital signs are all stable and he remains in good spirits,” it said.
“The prime minister, also functioning in his role as chairman of Caricom, is expected to continue talks with US Congresswoman Maxine Waters (D-CA), Chairwoman of the House Committee on Financial Services via a conference call this afternoon.”
Rowley, 72, began experiencing flu-like symptoms late Monday and was subsequently tested for the virus.
His diagnosis was made public on Tuesday, the same day he was due to take his first dose of the Oxford-AstraZeneca vaccine at the Scarborough Health Centre in Tobago.
Now you can read the Jamaica Observer ePaper anytime, anywhere. The Jamaica Observer ePaper is available to you at home or at work, and is the same edition as the printed copy available at https://bit.ly/epaper-login
ADVERTISEMENT
POST A COMMENT
HOUSE RULES
- We welcome reader comments on the top stories of the day. Some comments may be republished on the website or in the newspaper; email addresses will not be published.
- Please understand that comments are moderated and it is not always possible to publish all that have been submitted. We will, however, try to publish comments that are representative of all received.
- We ask that comments are civil and free of libellous or hateful material. Also please stick to the topic under discussion.
- Please do not write in block capitals since this makes your comment hard to read.
- Please don't use the comments to advertise. However, our advertising department can be more than accommodating if emailed: advertising@jamaicaobserver.com.
- If readers wish to report offensive comments, suggest a correction or share a story then please email: community@jamaicaobserver.com.
- Lastly, read our Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy