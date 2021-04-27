Trinidad PM out of isolation; AG in isolation

SCARBOROUGH, Tobago (CMC) – Prime Minister Dr Keith Rowley has tested negative for COVID-19 for a second consecutive day and as a result his period of isolation since contracting the virus earlier this month has run its course, the Office of the Prime Minister announced Tuesday.

It said that Rowley, who is in isolation at the official residence in Blenheim here under the supervision of the healthcare professionals from the Tobago Regional Health Authority, “was tested today for COVID-19 in keeping with the stated health protocols. The result remains negative”.

The statement said that “this brings to an end the Prime Minister's isolation” and that Rowley has since extended his “deepest gratitude to the medical team who provided expert care during this period.

“The Prime Minister thanks the citizens of Trinidad and Tobago who prayed for his well-being and offered kind words of support over the last three weeks. He also acknowledges those from the region and the wider international community who expressed concern and sent messages of hope for his speedy recovery,” the statement added.

Meanwhile, Attorney General Faris Al-Rawi has been placed in isolation after he was informed that “he is a primary contact of a recent COVID-19 positive case.

According to an official statement, Al –Rawi in accordance with COVID-19 protocols, “proceeded to be tested for COVID-19 via a PCR test yesterday, Monday 26th April 2021, as recommended by the Ministry of Health in the circumstances.

“The Attorney General received a negative COVID-19 test result.

Out of an abundance of caution and in compliance with COVID-19 protocols, the Attorney General commenced isolation for 14 days, yesterday, Monday 26th April 2021 and shall execute his roles and responsibilities remotely via virtual platforms and other relevant forms of communication.”