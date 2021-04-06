Trinidad PM tests positive for COVID-19

PORT OF SPAIN, Trinidad (CMC) — Trinidad and Tobago's Prime Minister Dr Keith Rowley has tested positive for COVID-19.

In a statement on Tuesday morning, the Office of the Prime Minister said that Rowley started experiencing flu-like symptoms late Monday and was subsequently tested for the virus.

The prime minister is now in isolation and under medical supervision.

Meanwhile, the Chief Secretary of the Tobago House of Assembly, Ancil Dennis is now in quarantine after he was exposed to a primary contact of a recent COVID-19 positive case.

In a statement on Monday, Dennis said that while his exposure to the primary contact was minimal and mask wearing and socially distancing were observed during the interactions “I hastened to get tested for COVID-19 as is compulsory in the circumstances and received a negative result.”

“Out of an abundance of caution I will remain quarantined until April 16 when the full 14 day quarantine period ends. I will work from home during this period and discharge the responsibilities of my office through virtual meetings and other forms of relevant communication.”

The chief secretary also urged residents to remain cautious and vigilant — “even in light of the arrival of the COVID-19 vaccines”.