Trinidad PM tests positive for COVID-19

Trinidad PM tests positive for COVID-19Tuesday, April 06, 2021
|
PORT OF SPAIN, Trinidad (CMC) — Trinidad and Tobago's Prime Minister Dr Keith Rowley has tested positive for COVID-19.
In a statement on Tuesday morning, the Office of the Prime Minister said that Rowley started experiencing flu-like symptoms late Monday and was subsequently tested for the virus.
The prime minister is now in isolation and under medical supervision.
Meanwhile, the Chief Secretary of the Tobago House of Assembly, Ancil Dennis is now in quarantine after he was exposed to a primary contact of a recent COVID-19 positive case.
In a statement on Monday, Dennis said that while his exposure to the primary contact was minimal and mask wearing and socially distancing were observed during the interactions “I hastened to get tested for COVID-19 as is compulsory in the circumstances and received a negative result.”
“Out of an abundance of caution I will remain quarantined until April 16 when the full 14 day quarantine period ends. I will work from home during this period and discharge the responsibilities of my office through virtual meetings and other forms of relevant communication.”
The chief secretary also urged residents to remain cautious and vigilant — “even in light of the arrival of the COVID-19 vaccines”.
Now you can read the Jamaica Observer ePaper anytime, anywhere. The Jamaica Observer ePaper is available to you at home or at work, and is the same edition as the printed copy available at https://bit.ly/epaper-login
ADVERTISEMENT
POST A COMMENT
HOUSE RULES
- We welcome reader comments on the top stories of the day. Some comments may be republished on the website or in the newspaper; email addresses will not be published.
- Please understand that comments are moderated and it is not always possible to publish all that have been submitted. We will, however, try to publish comments that are representative of all received.
- We ask that comments are civil and free of libellous or hateful material. Also please stick to the topic under discussion.
- Please do not write in block capitals since this makes your comment hard to read.
- Please don't use the comments to advertise. However, our advertising department can be more than accommodating if emailed: advertising@jamaicaobserver.com.
- If readers wish to report offensive comments, suggest a correction or share a story then please email: community@jamaicaobserver.com.
- Lastly, read our Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy