Trinidad and Tobago, St Lucia report COVID deaths

PORT OF SPAIN, Trinidad (CMC)— Trinidad and Tobago reported a record number of new infections of the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic as the twin island republic also registered three additional deaths.

The latest bulletin issued by the Ministry of Health noted that 171 cases were registered in the last 24 hours, pushing the total active cases to 982. The number of people who have died from the virus is now 157.

The ministry gave no details as to the gender of those who have succumbed to the virus.

It said also that the number of cases reported reflect the samples taken between April 17-19.

St Lucia has recorded two more COVID-19 related deaths and two new cases of the virus. As a result of the deaths, the total number of individuals who have succumbed is 69.

“Death #68 is a 65 year old male from the Castries district with underlying medical illnesses. Death #69 is a 68 year old male from the Soufriere district with underlying medical illnesses,” a Ministry of Health and Wellness statement said.

It said the Ezra Long Laboratory confirmed the two new COVID-19 cases from a batch of 30 samples taken on April 16, 2021 and April 17.

The Ministry of Health has also announced the recovery of 14 COVID-19 patients. As a result, the total number of active cases is 85. However, one of the active cases requires critical care at the Respiratory Hospital.