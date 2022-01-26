Trinidad and Tobago rattled by earthquake

PORT OF SPAIN, Trinidad (CMC) — An earthquake with a magnitude of 5.0 rattled Trinidad and Tobago on Tuesday night but there were no immediate reports of damage or injuries, according to the Seismic Research Centre (SRC) of the University of the West Indies (UWI).

It said the quake occurred at 11.42 pm on Tuesday and was at a depth of 10 kilometres (km).

The SRC said that the quake was felt 119 km south-east of Scarborough, in Tobago, as well as 134 km east-south-east of Arima, east of here and 149 km east of San Fernando, south of the country's capital.

On Monday, an earthquake with a magnitude of 5.4 also struck the same areas in Trinidad and Tobago