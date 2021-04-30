Trinidad and Tobago records increased COVID cases

PORT OF SPAIN, Trinidad (CMC) — Trinidad and Tobago registered more than 300 cases of the coronavirus (COVID-19) for a second consecutive day on Friday and the country, together with Guyana, also reported deaths linked to the virus.

The Ministry of Health in its latest bulletin said 326 cases, two fewer than on Thursday, were recorded pushing the number of active cases in the country to 2,174. Two of the new cases were recently repatriated persons.

The ministry also reported four new deaths — all females with comorbidities — bringing the total death toll to 169.

It said that 10,284 people have tested positive for the virus since March last year and that 173 patients are in hospital. There are 251 people in state sanctioned quarantine facilities, while 1, 651 are in home isolation.

On Thursday, Prime Minister Dr Keith Rowley, who has recovered from the virus, announced a partial close down of the country, shutting down bars, restaurants, gyms, beauty salons, malls, and churches. He also said that the public service would operate only on an essential service basis.

In Guyana, a 57-year-old woman died from COVID19 related complications.

The Ministry of Health said that the woman was from Region 4 (Demerara-Mahaica) and that she died while receiving medical care.

The woman’s death takes Guyana’s COVID19 death toll to 296. For the month of April, the authorities have reported 63 deaths. Previously, October 2020 was the deadliest month with 44 deaths.

Two females and six males are the latest individuals to test positive for COVID-19 in Barbados.

These eight new cases were identified out of 800 tests conducted on Thursday. There are now 85 persons in isolation.

The authorities said 15 people were discharged on Thursday pushing the number of recoveries to 3,783.

Since the first case was detected in March 2020, Barbados has recorded 3,863 confirmed cases, comprising 1,874 females and 1,989 males. The lab has conducted 153, 836 tests, and there have been 44 deaths.

Meanwhile, the Ministry of Health and Wellness said it continues to manage the outbreak at the Psychiatric Hospital of the clients and staff, using contact tracing protocols. It gave no further details.