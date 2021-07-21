Trinidad and Tobago second Caricom country to register 1,000 COVID deaths

PORT OF SPAIN, Trinidad (CMC)— Trinidad and Tobago has become the second Caricom country to register more than 1,000 COVID-19 deaths as regional countries continue to be impacted by the pandemic.

In Suriname, six deaths in the past 24 hours, have pushed the death toll from the coronavirus to 620 since March last year with this month accounting for 98 deaths.

The authorities said that 123 new cases were reported on Tuesday, pushing the total number of positives in the country to 24,435.

There are 114 people in the hospitals and 29 patients in the intensive care units. A total of 20,581 citizens have recovered, including 180 in the past 24 hours. There are also 955 infected people in isolation.

In Guyana, the death of an 82-year-old woman on Tuesday pushed the death toll to 514 since March last year.

The Ministry of Public Health said that the woman from Region 4 (Demerara-Mahaica), died while receiving care at a medical facility.

It said that there were 62 new recorded cases of the virus pushing the confirmed cases to 21,668 with 19, 993 having recovered.

The ministry said that 12 persons are in the ICU, while 1,144 are in isolation with 1,052 isolating at home.

St Lucia recorded three new cases of the virus from a batch of 147 samples taken during the period July 15-19.

The Ministry of Health and Wellness said confirmation had also been received that 11 individuals diagnosed with COVID-19 had recovered while the total number of active cases the country to date is 97.

It said presently, all of the active cases are doing well. The new cases bring the total number of cases diagnosed in country to date to 5484.

As of July 19, a total of 31, 723 individuals have received the first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine and 23,329 individuals have received the second dose.

“As we continue to be at risk for the introduction of the COVID-19 variants, the public is advised to remain vigilant and adhere to the public health measures. It is important that everyone make it a priority to protect the health and safety of themselves, family, friends, colleagues and others.

“Let us all remember that we are still managing the COVID-19 pandemic and therefore everyone should take the necessary measures to reduce the spread of the COVID-19 virus,” the ministry added.